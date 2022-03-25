Auto-Motive Protection Bureau Joins CIECA

March 25, 2022—The Auto-Motive Protection (AMP) Bureau has become a Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) member. AMP Bureau is a consumer advocate organization formed to protect consumers and the resale value of their vehicles after a collision repair. Established in 2014, the company is the result of a merger of the National Transferable Lifetime Warranty Bureau and AMP Global.

In a press release, AMP Bureau Ryan Taylor says the company works closely with OEMs and VIN sites to help certified collision repair facilities in the United States, Canada and Australia add value to their certifications. The certified facilities must meet stringent guidelines to be members of the program. AMP Bureau learned about CIECA through its longtime partnership with Entegral.

“We joined CIECA to ensure our data standards match with the other systems in the marketplace,” Taylor says. “I think standards are so important to the collision industry because they really align everybody.”

He said that companies often find they are going in 100 different directions.

“CIECA Standards are an easy way to align everybody and get them on the same highway rather than everyone taking backroads to get to the same destination,” he says in the release.

For more information, visit https://www.cieca.com.



