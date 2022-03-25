MENU

News

Polyvance Unveils Plastic Repair Workstation

March 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 25, 2022 Polyvance has unveiled its 6077 Bumper Mate 3, a multi-use work surface that allows a repair technician to secure plastic bumper covers, headlights, fenders, and other plastic parts in virtually any position for repair. 

According to a company press release, the product features a work surface of heat-resistant, textured composite laminate over an 11-ply Baltic birch core for strength and durability. The work surface features strategically-placed slots for securing work pieces to the top using the included bungee tie-downs and spring “A” clamps.

Two aluminum extension arms pivot from the work surface to securely support the ends of any bumper, from average-sized sedans to large SUVs. Also included are two cushioned cradles to support headlights, washer bottles, and other irregularly shaped items. The cradles insert into one of many holes in the work surface, allowing them to accommodate both large and small parts.

The workstation sits securely on a common scissors stand (not included) and has stand-offs on the bottom to allow it to be placed on a large table.


