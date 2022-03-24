MENU

Repairify Completes Record 12.4M Diagnostic Scans in 2021

March 24, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Another Different Diagnostic Debate_0517

March 24, 2022— Repairify Inc. announced that its family of brands completed more than 12.4 million automotive diagnostic scans and delivered over 4.9 million diagnostic reports across the collision, mechanical, dealership, auction, and reconditioning repair markets in a record-setting 2021.

The company says it completed five acquisitions and expanded its capabilities beyond collision repair technology into diagnostics for mechanical repairs, data insights for ADAS calibrations, as well as vehicle reconditioning workflow and inspections.

"As vehicles become more advanced, the cost and expertise required to service and repair vehicles also increases. This presents a challenge for our global customers, technicians, and insurers alike," Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Global Holdings, Inc. says in the press release. "Last year was about intentionally amassing the expertise, knowledge, and insights to meet this market need head-on and delivering world-class service solutions through our people and products."

In addition to its record volume of diagnostic scanning and reporting, Repairify delivered several other important products and services to more than 28,000 global commercial customers, including: $1.3 billion in SaaS-enabled, facilitated work order billings; 185,000 unique vehicle ADAS calibration reports; 938,000 electronic vehicle repairs; 216,000 ADAS calibrations; and 90,000 in-person vehicle inspections


Polyvance Unveils Plastic Repair Workstation

Auto-Motive Protection Bureau Joins CIECA

