Classic Collision Continues Florida Expansion

March 23, 2022—Classic Collision has acquired an auto body shop located in the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, area, making Classic one of the largest collision providers in the region, with 28 centers throughout Florida.

According to a company press release, Classic acquired Pro Quality Collision, which is located in the Fort Lauderdale area.

“We’ve always strived to be an operator of choice by creating not only a fulfilling workplace but delivering safe and superior repairs; we look forward to Classic continuing and expanding this mission,” Carlos Vivas and Joe Doganieri, Owners of Pro Quality Collision say in the release.

“We continue to evaluate our current communities for opportunities to offer additional state of the art facilities to those customers, and with Pro Quality we are able to do just that in the Fort Lauderdale area” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, says in the release.

Besides Florida, Classic operates auto collision centers in 12 other states across the U.S.



