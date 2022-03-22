MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0322 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

News

Crash Champions Acquires New Mexico Shop

March 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Acquisition Crash Champions New Mexico
Crash Champions

March 22, 2022—According to a story by the Santa Fe/New Mexican, Crash Champions has acquired Custom Craft Auto Collision in Northern New Mexico.

According to the story, Custom Craft Auto Collision first opened its doors in 1989 by brothers Robert and Andrew Gallegos. The family will still continue to operate the shop. “It’s still a family operation,” Andrew Gallegos says in the story.

Robert Gallegos established Custom Craft as a 19-year-old, primarily to give himself quality paint jobs for his race car. Andrew Gallegos worked for Robert from the start and became a co-owner in 1996.

With Crash Champion's purchase of the $5 million/revenue, 17,000-square-foot, 44-bay collision center, employees will receive new HR benefits to business such as 401(k) retirement, sick leave, life insurance, vision and dental.

Crash Champions has acquired auto body shops in 19 states across the U.S., and continues to expand its business.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

I-CAR'S Chicago Technical Center Takes Shape

Analyst: Expect 2.6M Fewer New Cars through 2023

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Montana Shop

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Wisconsin Shop

Crash Champions Acquires Ohio Shop

You must login or register in order to post a comment.