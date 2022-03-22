Crash Champions Acquires New Mexico Shop

March 22, 2022—According to a story by the Santa Fe/New Mexican, Crash Champions has acquired Custom Craft Auto Collision in Northern New Mexico.

According to the story, Custom Craft Auto Collision first opened its doors in 1989 by brothers Robert and Andrew Gallegos. The family will still continue to operate the shop. “It’s still a family operation,” Andrew Gallegos says in the story.

Robert Gallegos established Custom Craft as a 19-year-old, primarily to give himself quality paint jobs for his race car. Andrew Gallegos worked for Robert from the start and became a co-owner in 1996.

With Crash Champion's purchase of the $5 million/revenue, 17,000-square-foot, 44-bay collision center, employees will receive new HR benefits to business such as 401(k) retirement, sick leave, life insurance, vision and dental.

Crash Champions has acquired auto body shops in 19 states across the U.S., and continues to expand its business.