CARSTAR MVP Richardson Opens in Dallas, TX

March 18, 2022–According to a company press release, CARSTAR is opening CARSTAR MVP Richardson in Dallas, TX.

Owner Frank Odeh also runs CARSTAR MVP Farmers Branch. At 16, he started building his own car which got him interested in the automotive industry and shortly after he became a technician at a local dealership. After college, Frank opened his own service and repair shop. After selling his business and moving to Dallas, Odeh started a new auto body repair shop.

“We started as a very small company and have since grown to two collision repair centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, known for our exceptional collision repair quality and service,” Odeh says in the release. “Customer satisfaction is what motivates us, and we work incredibly hard to ensure every customer is thrilled with the quality of the repair and the repair process experience.”

CARSTAR MVP Richardson is a 14,000-square-foot facility with 19 team members. Equipped with the industry’s latest equipment, they are experienced in repairing all makes and models.

“CARSTAR is a network of owner-operators who work tremendously hard to provide the highest level of repair quality to the communities it serves,” Dean Fisher, collision president, Driven Brands says in the release. “Many of our owners, like Frank, have lifelong experience in the industry and are experts in the field. It’s owners like Frank who help maintain our premier reputation and we are delighted to welcome him to our growing CARSTAR family.”