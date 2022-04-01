MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0422 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

An Outsider's Journey to Body Shop Owner

Customers Could Learn a Thing or Two About ADAS

Snap Shop: D&M Auto Body

Sales Rebound

The Importance of Mental Well-Being

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

Cropper: The Importance of Performance Reviews

Thriving During the Great Resignation

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

How to Avoid Business Theft

Boggs: Improving Your Parts Game

Keeping Your Business Resilient

Trends+Analysis

Numbers: Current State of the Collision Repair Industry

April 1, 2022
Paul Hodowanic
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS age analysis Body Shop
Help Wanted

What is the current state of ownership in the collision repair industry, and how did it get to where it is today? The 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey answered those questions, finding an overwhelming majority of shop owners are over the age of 50. Even more astounding is how long many of these shop owners have been in the business, as nearly half of all respondents said they’ve been involved in the industry, in some capacity, for more than 40 years. 


How old are shop owners?


Under 40 - 6%

40-49 - 15%

50-59 - 34%

60-69 - 33%

70 or older - 12%


How many years have shop owners worked in the collision repair industry?


Less than 9 years - 3%

10-19 years - 8%

20-29 years - 16%

30-39 years - 26%

40 or more years - 47%


At what age did they become a shop owner?


Under 20 - 8%

20-29 - 42%

30-39 - 30%

40-49 - 16%

Older than 50 - 4%


Recent Articles by Paul Hodowanic

Stop Stress In Its Tracks

2022 Best Workplaces: ProTech Collision Center

Related Articles

Vision: CARSTAR President on the State of the Industry

Numbers: The Value of Industry Associations

Numbers: The Merits of Aluminum Repair

You must login or register in order to post a comment.