NABC Award Winner Announced

March 8, 2022—According to a press release, The National Auto Body Council (NABC) recently named Josh Byers of Automotive Colors & Supply as the second annual recipient of its NABC Awards program.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry that has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry.

Byers was selected for his active support of the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, and the World Baseball Academy. He's also a member of the Indiana Auto Body Association Board of Directors, sits as President of Refinish Distributors Alliance, and serves on the advisory board for Ivy Tech’s collision program in Fort Wayne.

"It's really an honor to be recognized with this award by my peers in the collision repair industry," Byers said in the release. "My family has always been involved in giving back to the community and I'm proud to carry on that tradition. This award inspires me to continue our efforts to help those in need, encourage local students to pursue careers in collision repair and help guide the collision repair industry in our state."




































