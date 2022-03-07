5 Men Indicted For Running Drug Ring from Auto Body Shops

March 7, 2022— According to a story by the Capital Gazette, Maryland prosecutors levied criminal charges against five men accused of organized crime, drug and firearms charges tied to an alleged drug ring operating out of two auto body shops.

According to police reports, officers witnessed “dozens of hand-to-hand transfers” of drugs during a monthslong probe of the family businesses, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said at an afternoon news conference, adding that police seized cocaine, heroin, nine firearms, $70,000 in cash and 5 kilograms of fentanyl.

According to the indictments, drugs were brought to the two body shops or other sources, The drugs were then distributed to “middle- and lower-level purchasers” throughout the county.

Prosecutors noted the investigation started with a “simple tip” from a “concerned citizen."







