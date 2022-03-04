MENU

News

1Collision Acquires California Body Shop

March 4, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
KEYWORDS 1Collision Acquisition California

March 4, 2022—1Collision announced in a press release that it's acquired JNS United Auto Body, Inc. in Reseda, Calif. 

“We are excited to be adding quality shops in the Los Angeles market,” John Hollingsworth, 1Collision director of Location Development says in the release. “We strive to partner with independent owners that are not complacent with their growth. (JNS United Auto Body's Mark Dzhuryan) prides himself in fixing cars with top-notch quality and knows his next level is right around the corner now that he’s partnered with 1Collision.”

Besides California, 1Collision manages auto collision businesses in 14 states across the U.S. 


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

