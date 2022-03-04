Chief Collision Technology Expands Paintless Dent Repair Network

March 4, 2022—According to a press release, Chief Collision Technology is expanding its network of paintless dent repair (PDR) shops across the U.S..

Chief now offers an all-in-one solution for insurance companies and others with large volumes of vehicles, such as dealerships and fleet managers, while eliminating the cost and training required to staff a CAT site

Chief's team of hail damage experts can set up a hail site at no cost and manage all aspects of repair, including providing an initial assessment of hail damage using Chief's Constellation, the industry's first touchless mobile 3D hail damage scanning system;

Other services offered include scheduling a PDR at various sites as needed and monitoring time, cost estimates and repairs, assuring proper repairs for all vehicles that meet OEM standards, confirming all repairs (large and small) are completed for all customers, and ensuring diagnostic scanning and ADAS calibration are completed and documented.

"We know the hassle and expense associated with monitoring hail sites and the need for honest, quality PDR repairs, and we're pleased to now be able to provide customers with a solution," Bob Finkle, Brand Manager with Vehicle Service Group says in the statement. "Insurance companies, dealership and fleet managers can now call Chief's PDR Network and have us on site within 48 hours of the hail event, to handle all the necessary paperwork, repairs and reporting. We're well equipped to take this responsibility on and glad to provide relief to our already busy customers."























