News

Customer Claims Body Shop Kept Truck For 8 Months

March 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 3, 2022—According to a story by CTV News Torornto, an Ontario man who got into a collision eight months ago says an auto body shop has held his truck since then and won't give it back because they can't locate a part for it. "It's been a strain on my job, my life, and to not to have my truck for eight months. It's crazy," Dillon Gerelus, a construction worker from Etobicoke, said in the story. 

Gerelus brought in his 2017 Ford F-150 pick-up truck in June 2021 and at first was told it should be repaired in a few weeks. But eight months later he's still waiting for a seatbelt sensor that is in short supply.

Without the part, his truck is deemed unsafe to be on the road and can't be released to him. According to the story, after the accident Gerelus was given a rental car through his insurance company, but after six weeks had to return it. "They wanted me to rent a car from them for $1,200 a month which would have been $9,600 by now," Gelelus says in the story.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Ford of Canada about the seatbelt sensor and a spokesperson responded, "The required part has been located and we have reached out to the customer to schedule the necessary work, including the brakes and rotors, free of charge."

Gerelus should be back on the road shortly. "I was so happy it sounded like I won the lottery. My mom was crying, it was a whole thing," he says.


https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/just-so-frustrated-auto-body-shop-keeps-ontario-man-s-truck-for-eight-months-1.5765423

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

