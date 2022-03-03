Auto Group Collision Joins Progressive Network Repair Shops

March 3, 2022—Auto Group Collision, a Brooklyn, N.Y., area collision repair shop, announced in a press release that it's joined the Progressive Network Repair Shop. With the move, the company hopes to increase its presence in the New York City area.

As part of Progressive's network of repair shops, Auto Group Collision must meet specific guidelines to ensure consistent and excellent service to customers. These include service and repair standards, estimate and inspection guidelines, and other procedures.

Recent equipment and facility upgrades such as a Car-O-Liner digital measuring system, Auto Group Collision's state-of-the-art locations can facilitate repairs on a wide range of vehicles. Sport vehicle repairs for brands like Porsche and Aston Martin can take place as well as commercial vehicle repairs, allowing Auto Group Collision to accommodate a more diverse group of customers.

https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_automotive/auto-group-collision-is-now-a-progressive-network-repair-shop/article_653b78e4-3296-5b5d-9c5a-961dd1a4686a.html







