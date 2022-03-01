MENU

Running a Shop Tools Shop Floor Tools

For High Precision Painting Choose the SATAminijet 4400 B

March 1, 2022
The SATAminijet® 4400 B is the perfect compact spray gun, great for large repairs to small detail work, especially in areas of difficult access. 


If you are trying to touch up a small scratch on the edge of a panel or small stone chips in a blend area the special SR nozzle is an ideal option. The fan size is flexible, functional and easy to adjust. The SATAminijet 4400 B is an ideal option for blending edges of clearcoat or single stage, basecoat blender, custom fade jobs, anywhere space is limited or difficult for a full-size spray gun to maneuver.  


The low overspray feature helps keep product from traveling further beyond the desired area of repair.  This helps avoid pushing a repair into an adjacent panel, adding material cost and labor to the RO.  The way this minijet sprays is where it separates itself from the competition, it comes with an exceptional variety of nozzle sizes ideal for spraying anything from high build primer, solventborne or waterborne basecoats and clearcoats.  


The fan size and shape with the 1.0 SR to 1.2 SR nozzle size is also an excellent choice for spraying UV primer.


With its ergonomically shaped handle, the spray gun is perfectly balanced and fits comfortably in your hand. Additional features include: low noise and a soft feeling when spraying, the durable pearlodizedTM coating makes it easy to clean and last for years in the busiest of shops. 


Always remember to register your new SATA products within 30 days of purchase from your local authorized SATA distributor. To receive an additional two-year extended warranty (1+2=3 year warranty) fill out the enclosed card or go to satausa.com and complete the process online. 


To learn more, call 800.533.8016 or visit satausa.com.

