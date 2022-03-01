MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0322 fb coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

Take Stock in Your Work Culture

Caliber’s Angie Babin Takes the Reigns at TechForce

Rains: The Danger of Being an Insider

Numbers: The Industry’s Social Media Usage

The SOP: Ten Tips on How to Go Lean

Stepping Away When Everything Goes Wrong

Snap Shop: Lacey Collision Center

Get Your Payroll Under Control

2022 Best Workplaces: Maryland Collision Centers

The Benefits of Passive Income

Cropper: The Importance of Vendor Relations

Service King Looks to New CFO to Help Push Past Revenue Struggles

Running a Shop Tools Technology Shop Floor Tools

Simple. Powerful. Mobile.

March 1, 2022
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS New Product Showcase shop management
ccc one heat map (2).png
Heat map work used to understand how users interact with CCC ONE.

CCC ONE® has long been the collision repair industry’s preferred platform for estimating and shop management. Now, CCC® Estimating has a fresh new interface delivering a better experience to users. 


The new, intuitive design makes writing estimates easier than ever. Adding new estimate lines, editing previously created lines, sourcing parts, and much more can be achieved with just a simple tap on the screen.


Repairers can easily jumpstart estimates on cccone.com by entering the primary and secondary points of impact on the vehicle. Pre-populated estimate lines are provided for the estimator to approve, and the software also provides hints for commonly overlooked items like flex additive to write the most complete estimate possible.


The in-line editor on cccone.com makes it a snap to change an operation. Update lines between repairs, replacements, and repair/install with just two taps on the screen.  No need to remove the line and re-enter a new one.


Estimates can be converted to repair orders and parts can be sourced and ordered without ever leaving cccone.com. The experience online looks like a piece of paper so it’s also a great tool for training less experienced team members.  


Write estimates from the parking lot, the tow yard, or anywhere in between with CCC Estimating on cccone.com.


“I was on vacation when a brand-new customer, shopping around for estimates, called my cell phone instead of the shop phone. I pulled out my iPad next to the pool and sent a preliminary estimate from CCC ONE right away. Secured the job and it was at my shop being worked on when I got back. It gave me the edge to not lose a $5,000 job,” Steve Paiva, State Auto Body, says.


Visit cccis.com/ccc-one for more information.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
asTech

The Single Solution

Together We Succeed

Sponsored By
PPG

PPG Expands Online Training Resources for Refinish Techs

Related Articles

Simple. Effective. Bold. Better.

Diagnostic Scanning Made Simple

Maximum Versatility for Simple Dent Removal

You must login or register in order to post a comment.