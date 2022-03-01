Simple. Powerful. Mobile.

CCC ONE® has long been the collision repair industry’s preferred platform for estimating and shop management. Now, CCC® Estimating has a fresh new interface delivering a better experience to users.





The new, intuitive design makes writing estimates easier than ever. Adding new estimate lines, editing previously created lines, sourcing parts, and much more can be achieved with just a simple tap on the screen.





Repairers can easily jumpstart estimates on cccone.com by entering the primary and secondary points of impact on the vehicle. Pre-populated estimate lines are provided for the estimator to approve, and the software also provides hints for commonly overlooked items like flex additive to write the most complete estimate possible.





The in-line editor on cccone.com makes it a snap to change an operation. Update lines between repairs, replacements, and repair/install with just two taps on the screen. No need to remove the line and re-enter a new one.





Estimates can be converted to repair orders and parts can be sourced and ordered without ever leaving cccone.com. The experience online looks like a piece of paper so it’s also a great tool for training less experienced team members.





Write estimates from the parking lot, the tow yard, or anywhere in between with CCC Estimating on cccone.com.





“I was on vacation when a brand-new customer, shopping around for estimates, called my cell phone instead of the shop phone. I pulled out my iPad next to the pool and sent a preliminary estimate from CCC ONE right away. Secured the job and it was at my shop being worked on when I got back. It gave me the edge to not lose a $5,000 job,” Steve Paiva, State Auto Body, says.

