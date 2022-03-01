MENU

3M™ Cubitron™ II Net Discs

March 1, 2022
Get the job done sooner with 3M™ Cubitron™ II Net Discs, the fastest-cutting and longest-lasting net abrasive discs in the world. This family of net abrasive discs delivers two times the cut rate and two times the life of other leading net abrasive disc families. Plus, they help dust extractors perform their best, leaving virtually no dust on the work surface and in the environment. This product is available now.

To learn more, visit 3MCollision.com/Net or call 1.877.666.2277.

