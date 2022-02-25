Maaco Breaks All-Time System Sales Record in Brand History

Feb 25, 2022—According to a company press release, Maaco announced it set a new record in system sales in in the company's 49-year history.

In the release, the company credits a dedicated network of owners, new retail strategies through its online estimator tool and customer relationship management system, as well as a new brand campaign, to help it surpass its previous sales record.

“Our brand health is better than ever, meaning we have the right franchise family in our system, who are committed to their customers and their repair quality,” says Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “While our achievements in 2021 are nothing short of remarkable, we have already hit the ground running in 2022. This year marks our 50th anniversary and we are committed to holding our top spot as true leaders in auto body paint and repair.”

The company says it will continue to focus on the importance of keeping high customer satisfaction levels and repair quality as top priorities. It also plans to continue to invest heavily in field operational support as well as education and training.

“We want our communities to continue to choose Maaco and we work hard to support our franchise family, so they have the resources to surpass customer expectations,” Dawson says. “It has been rewarding to see new generations of consumers be introduced to this legacy brand and we look forward to continue doing what we love for another 50 years.”