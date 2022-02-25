MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Maaco Breaks All-Time System Sales Record in Brand History

February 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Maaco record Sales
money

Feb 25, 2022—According to a company press release, Maaco announced it set a new record in system sales in in the company's 49-year history.

In the release, the company credits a dedicated network of owners, new retail strategies through its online estimator tool and customer relationship management system, as well as a new brand campaign, to help it surpass its previous sales record.

 “Our brand health is better than ever, meaning we have the right franchise family in our system, who are committed to their customers and their repair quality,” says Chris Dawson, president of Maaco. “While our achievements in 2021 are nothing short of remarkable, we have already hit the ground running in 2022. This year marks our 50th anniversary and we are committed to holding our top spot as true leaders in auto body paint and repair.”

The company says it will continue to focus on the importance of keeping high customer satisfaction levels and repair quality as top priorities. It also plans to continue to invest heavily in field operational support as well as education and training. 

 “We want our communities to continue to choose Maaco and we work hard to support our franchise family, so they have the resources to surpass customer expectations,” Dawson says. “It has been rewarding to see new generations of consumers be introduced to this legacy brand and we look forward to continue doing what we love for another 50 years.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Universal Technical Institute, Ford Announce Electric Vehicle Repair and Maintenance Program

Crash Champions Expands Its Presence in Ohio With New Acquisition

Related Articles

CARSTAR Boasts Record Store Growth, Highest Sales in History in 2017

Hybrid Sales Hit Record High in US

PPG Reports Record $4.2B in Q4 Sales

You must login or register in order to post a comment.