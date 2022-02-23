MENU

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Pacific Northwest

February 23, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb 23, 2022 According to a press release by the company, Crash Champions LLC has expanded its footprint in Washington State through the acquisition of Ed's Premier Auto Body, and River City Body & Paint, both single shops located in Spokane. The addition of Ed’s and River City are the latest Spokane-area transactions that the company has completed, following the recent acquisitions of Custom Body Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body. The company currently operates locations in 19 states across the U.S.

“These acquisitions are the next step in our ongoing efforts to grow the Crash Champions brand in the Pacific Northwest states,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions in the release. “Spokane is a vibrant market and a great base from which to build our presence in the region, with Ed’s and River City both serving as prime examples of the types of high-caliber operations that we are excited to partner with. I welcome them to the Crash Champions family and look forward to working together to take these shops to the next level.”



 



