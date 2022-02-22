Advantage Parts Solutions Announces Executive Promotions

Feb. 22, 2022—Advantage Parts Solutions has announced the promotion of Darren Clark to U.K. Managing Director, Murray Isaac to CFO, and Steve Kirstiuk to SVP of Global Operations, according to a press release.

Clark started with Advantage as one of the founding employees in the United Kingdom. Isaac first joined the company as its Finance Manager and is now responsible for leading the global accounting and finance teams.

Kirstiuk’s has been with Advantage for nearly two decades, where he's ledd finance, human resources, legal, and business development and marketing efforts. In his new role, he'll lead the organization’s team responsible for the successful implementation of strategic programs while managing global operations.

“As we continue to innovate, bring new product offerings to market, and optimize the OEM parts supply chain, Advantage will continue to recruit and promote executive leadership that aligns with our organization’s vision. With Darren, Murray, and Steve’s promotions, we’re doing exactly that; ensuring our organization continues to drive value to every constituent in the OEM parts supply chain,” says Advantage Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk. “Advantage is excited to announce these promotions, as they highlight the value these members of our team bring to the industry and more accurately reflect their roles and responsibilities.”

The promotions follow Paul Gange’s appointment as the brand’s President of North America.







