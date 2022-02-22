MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

Advantage Parts Solutions Announces Executive Promotions

February 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto parts Global Leadership Team promotion
Execute Change Through Team Meetings

Feb. 22, 2022—Advantage Parts Solutions has announced the promotion of Darren Clark to U.K. Managing Director, Murray Isaac to CFO, and Steve Kirstiuk to SVP of Global Operations, according to a press release.

Clark started with Advantage as one of the founding employees in the United Kingdom. Isaac first joined the company as its Finance Manager and is now responsible for leading the global accounting and finance teams. 

Kirstiuk’s has been with Advantage for nearly two decades, where he's ledd finance, human resources, legal, and business development and marketing efforts. In his new role, he'll lead the organization’s team responsible for the successful implementation of strategic programs while managing global operations.

“As we continue to innovate, bring new product offerings to market, and optimize the OEM parts supply chain, Advantage will continue to recruit and promote executive leadership that aligns with our organization’s vision. With Darren, Murray, and Steve’s promotions, we’re doing exactly that; ensuring our organization continues to drive value to every constituent in the OEM parts supply chain,” says Advantage Co-Founder and CEO Bob Kirstiuk. “Advantage is excited to announce these promotions, as they highlight the value these members of our team bring to the industry and more accurately reflect their roles and responsibilities.”

The promotions follow Paul Gange’s appointment as the brand’s President of North America.



The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Pacific Northwest

NHTSA Opens Investigation Into Tesla 'Phantom Braking' Complaints

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: KPI

2018 Industry Survey: KPI

Related Articles

Advantage Parts Solutions Hires Paul Gange

Caliber Announces Leadership Promotions

Overall Parts Solutions Partners with VW on Parts Procurement Solution

You must login or register in order to post a comment.