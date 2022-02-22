MENU

Software Program Can Measure Car Body Damage

February 22, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 22, 2022—A new software program that measures body part damage is able to share those results with insurance companies for quicker, more accurate repairs, according to a press release by Dents.co.

The product, Dents.co, pairs technology already available in Apple iPhone and iPad products to capture damages, allowing repair shops to share the results with insurance companies. The hope is the new technology will create a more seamless way for collision shop businesses and insurance adjusters to properly assess a vehicle's damage.

“We are thrilled to bring the capability of measuring auto body damage to the industry,” says Jonathan Pyle, Founder, and CEO of Dents.co. “Our app offers a unique service to the auto body repair industry, and we are excited to get it in the hands of collision repairers across the country.”

For more information on the software and exactly how it works, visit Dents.co.

