90 Percent of Businesses Believe 2022 Will Be Better than 2021

February 21, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 21, 2022—A new survey by UpSwell has found roughly 90 percent of small business owners believe revenue in 2022 will be as good or better than 2021. 

More than half believe 2022 will be much better than 2021 as covid concerns recede. This positive outlook comes on the heels of 50 percent of survey respondents reporting increased revenue in 2021.

The survey of over 1,000 small business owners across the U.S. stated they faced increased costs (91 percent) in 2021 and they expect costs to continue to rise in 2022 due to inflation and increased staffing expenses. When asked what the biggest business concerns are for their business in 2022, respondents considered inflation to be the biggest concern in a majority of the country.

