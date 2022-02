Feb. 21, 2022—Driven Brands announced system-wide sales of $4.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 35 percent versus the prior year.

In the fourth quarter alone, sales were $1.2 billion, an increase of 26 percent versus the prior year, with 6 percent net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 16.4 percent.

The company’s Paint, Collision & Glass segment same-store sales were up 11.4 percent in the fourth quarter.