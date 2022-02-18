HD Repair Forum Announces Focus For April Conference

Feb. 18, 2022—The HD Repair Forum will focus on EVs, ADAS and calibrations for heavy and medium duty vehicles during its annual conference on April 5-6 in Fort Worth, Texas,

According to a press release, Attendees of the two-day conference will gain insight on the latest trends with electric, LNG and CNG vehicles, ADAS, repair safety, best practices relative to alternative fuel vehicles and new vehicle technologies, as well as providing staffing solutions.

Organizations represented include: PACCAR, Rivian, I-CAR, the RV Industry Association, NGVAmerica (Natural Gas Vehicles for America), TEXA and many others.