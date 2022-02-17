Insurer Report Card Results Released

February 17, 2022—Crash Network released the results of their annual Insurer Report Card.

Among more than 90 auto insurance companies graded by collision repairers in terms of how well they work to ensure quality repairs and customer service, only 32 received a “B” or higher.

None of the Top 10 largest and perhaps best-known auto insurers, including State Farm, Geico, Progressive and Allstate, received an overall grade higher than a “C+”.

Shops participating in the “Insurer Report Card” said the highest-graded insurers place an emphasis on ‘repairing vehicles properly,’ ‘following the auto manufacturers’ guidelines,’ and ‘putting the best interests of their customers first.’

They criticized the insurers to which they gave lower grades using such phrases such as, ‘cares more about costs than the quality of the repair,’ ‘pressures us to use cheap, low-quality parts,’ ‘slow claims processes,’ and ‘inexperienced adjusters.’

The list of highest-graded insurers in 2022 was remarkably consistent with last year’s findings; among the 15 highest-graded insurers in this year’s “Insurance Report Card,” 11 were in the Top 15 last year as well.

North Carolina Farm Bureau (“A+”) and Chubb (“A-”) finished with the top grades among all insurers, just as they did in 2020 and 2021.

To view the complete report, click here.