MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Insurer Report Card Results Released

February 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
documents

February 17, 2022—Crash Network released the results of their annual Insurer Report Card. 

Among more than 90 auto insurance companies graded by collision repairers in terms of how well they work to ensure quality repairs and customer service, only 32 received a “B” or higher. 

None of the Top 10 largest and perhaps best-known auto insurers, including State Farm, Geico, Progressive and Allstate, received an overall grade higher than a “C+”.

Shops participating in the “Insurer Report Card” said the highest-graded insurers place an emphasis on ‘repairing vehicles properly,’ ‘following the auto manufacturers’ guidelines,’ and ‘putting the best interests of their customers first.’

They criticized the insurers to which they gave lower grades using such phrases such as, ‘cares more about costs than the quality of the repair,’ ‘pressures us to use cheap, low-quality parts,’ ‘slow claims processes,’ and ‘inexperienced adjusters.’

The list of highest-graded insurers in 2022 was remarkably consistent with last year’s findings; among the 15 highest-graded insurers in this year’s “Insurance Report Card,” 11 were in the Top 15 last year as well.

North Carolina Farm Bureau (“A+”) and Chubb (“A-”) finished with the top grades among all insurers, just as they did in 2020 and 2021. 

To view the complete report, click here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Acquires Ohio Shop

Advanced Headlights Approved By NHTSA

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2017 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2016 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Annual Insurer Report Card Now Available

Insurer Report Card Closing Soon

CRASH Network Seeks Info for Insurer Report Card

You must login or register in order to post a comment.