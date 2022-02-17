Crash Champions Acquires Ohio Shop

February 17, 2022—Crash Champions has acquired Sunnyside Collision, a single-shop operation in Cleveland, Ohio.

The addition of Sunnyside Collision is the latest transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows earlier acquisitions of VIP Autobody, Car-Tech, Ohio Collision Group, and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 18 collision repair centers located across the state, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“We have grown our footprint in the Greater Cleveland area significantly since first introducing the Crash Champions brand to the state just two years ago,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Today, Sunnyside Collision is the latest well-respected and high-performing collision repair center to join our Ohio platform, and we could not be more pleased. The leadership at Sunnyside Collision has built a talented team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to their local community, and we are very happy to have them join the Crash Champions family.”