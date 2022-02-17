MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires Ohio Shop

February 17, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Crash Champs

February 17, 2022—Crash Champions has acquired Sunnyside Collision, a single-shop operation in Cleveland, Ohio. 

The addition of Sunnyside Collision is the latest transaction that the company has completed in the greater Cleveland metro area and follows earlier acquisitions of VIP Autobody, Car-Tech, Ohio Collision Group, and Centerline Auto Body. Crash Champions now has 18 collision repair centers located across the state, having first entered the Ohio market in 2020.

“We have grown our footprint in the Greater Cleveland area significantly since first introducing the Crash Champions brand to the state just two years ago,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Today, Sunnyside Collision is the latest well-respected and high-performing collision repair center to join our Ohio platform, and we could not be more pleased. The leadership at Sunnyside Collision has built a talented team of highly skilled professionals who are committed to their local community, and we are very happy to have them join the Crash Champions family.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Insurer Report Card Results Released

Advanced Headlights Approved By NHTSA

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender How I Work Survey: Complete Report

2019 Industry Survey: Leadership

2020 Industry Survey: Leadership

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Wisconsin Shop

Crash Champions Acquires Montana Shop

Crash Champions Acquires 8 Midwest Locations

You must login or register in order to post a comment.