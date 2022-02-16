Crash Champions Acquires Montana Shop

Feb. 16, 2022—Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of American Auto Body, a single-shop operation in Billings, Montana.

It is the company’s second transaction in Montana. It acquired Raisin, a five-location operation, earlier this year.

“For over 35 years, the talented professionals at American Auto Body have demonstrated the highest levels of craftsmanship and customer care, making them an ideal addition to our new presence in Montana,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Through this acquisition, we are happy to provide another convenient location for top-tier collision repair and service. It is my pleasure to welcome American Auto Body to the Crash Champions family.”