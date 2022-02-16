MENU

News

State Farm, Ford Launch Usage-Based Insurance in Four States

February 16, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 16, 2022—State Farm and Ford have launched “Drive Safe and Save Connected Car” in four states, according to a press release. 

The program is a usage-based coverage plan, adjusting premiums based on mileage and driving behavior. It is available for Ford and Lincoln vehicle drivers. 

State Farm will debut Drive Safe & Save Connected Car in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after Feb. 27, 2022, followed by a rollout across more states.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

