State Farm, Ford Launch Usage-Based Insurance in Four States

Feb. 16, 2022—State Farm and Ford have launched “Drive Safe and Save Connected Car” in four states, according to a press release.

The program is a usage-based coverage plan, adjusting premiums based on mileage and driving behavior. It is available for Ford and Lincoln vehicle drivers.

State Farm will debut Drive Safe & Save Connected Car in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after Feb. 27, 2022, followed by a rollout across more states.