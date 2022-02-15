Inflation Continues to Rise, Worst Mark in 40 Years

Feb. 15, 2022—The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Consumer Price Index data last week which revealed inflation rose 7.5 percent in the last 12 months, the largest increase since 1982, the Center Square reported.

The data showed prices rose .6 percent in January. For the year, the all items less food and energy index rose 6.0 percent, the largest 12-month change since the period ending August 1982. The energy index rose 27.0 percent over the last year, and the food index increased 7.0 percent."

"Increases in the indexes for food, electricity, and shelter were the largest contributors to the seasonally adjusted all items increase," BLS said, according to Center Square.