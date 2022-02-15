ProColor Adds Key Executive

Feb. 15, 2022—ProColor Collision has appointed a new director of operations, according to a press release.

Javier Varagas will assume the post, overseeing the company’s operations in California and surrounding states. Vargas will be responsible for providing direction and support for all operational components including financial profitability, growth and compliance for ProColor Collision franchisees.

“Javier will be our first point of contact for our ProColor Collision franchisees,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Mondofix, Inc. dba Fix Network World. “His extensive background in virtually all aspects of automotive repair operations including production, sales and office functions in compliance with industry standards and practices makes him an excellent fit for this position. We know our franchisees will enjoy working with him to help grow their businesses.”

ProColor Collision currently operates 10 locations in California.