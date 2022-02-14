MENU

American Family Insurance Raises Minimum Wage

February 14, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 14, 2022—American Family Insurance Group has increased its minimum hourly wage to $23 per hour, according to a press release. 

It’s the second increase in two years for the company as it tried to retain and draw in employees. The wage increase, which will take effect in July, will result in raises for more than 2,000 employees at American Family group companies. More than 13,200 people work at the companies.

“American Family strives to be an employer of choice, and compensation is one way to achieve that by remaining competitive in a tight job market,” said Tracy Schweitzer, American Family chief people officer. “This increase recognizes the importance of having top talent to provide exceptional service to our customers, while helping employees develop successful careers here.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

