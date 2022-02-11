MENU

News

VIVE Collision Acquires Northeast MSO

February 11, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 11, 2022—VIVE Collision, a growing MSO that recently partnered with an investment firm, has acquired Rhode Island-based Crown Collision. 

Crown Collision, in business since 1977, has three locations in Rhode Island. 

“Crown’s leading reputation in the auto body repair space was the backbone of this deal,” said Robert Murphy, senior managing director at PKF Investment Banking, which announced the sale of its client, Crown. “We’re proud of the role we played in guiding them through a complex transaction, and we look forward to seeing their next chapter unfold as part of the VIVE team.”

VIVE Collision currently operates locations in New York, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

