CCC Acquires Insurertech Safekeep

Feb. 10, 2022—CCC has acquired Safekeep, an AI subrogation claims management system.

According to a press release, Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages AI to speed and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers' comp, and other insurance lines of business.

CCC called it a “natural next step” in its vision to deliver a straight through claims process. The acquisition of Safekeep extends CCC's AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management.

“Subrogation is a largely manual, time-intensive process impacting every insurer across every line of business,” Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer of CCC, said in a statement. “Our insurance customers have been asking for an intelligent way to automate the subrogation process, which accounts for billions of dollars in administrative costs annually.