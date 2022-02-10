MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

CCC Acquires Insurertech Safekeep

February 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
handshake

Feb. 10, 2022—CCC has acquired Safekeep, an AI subrogation claims management system. 

According to a press release, Safekeep is an enterprise platform that leverages AI to speed and improve subrogation management across auto, property, workers' comp, and other insurance lines of business.

CCC called it a “natural next step” in its vision to deliver a straight through claims process. The acquisition of Safekeep extends CCC's AI-powered claims software to include subrogation management.

“Subrogation is a largely manual, time-intensive process impacting every insurer across every line of business,” Marc Fredman, chief strategy officer of CCC, said in a statement. “Our insurance customers have been asking for an intelligent way to automate the subrogation process, which accounts for billions of dollars in administrative costs annually.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Allstate Accused of Overcharging Customers

TechForce Names First Female Board of Directors Chair

Related Articles

CCC Acquires Injury Sciences

CCC ONE Estimating acquires 12,000th user

CCC Information Services Acquires Auto Injury Solutions

You must login or register in order to post a comment.