Allstate Accused of Overcharging Customers

Feb. 10, 2022—Allstate is being accused of overcharging policyholders, according to Insurance Business Magazine.

Court documents recently filed with a California administrative law judge reveal that both the state insurance regulator California Department of Insurance (CDI) and Consumer Watchdog have made the accusation.

The organizations have accused Allstate of engaging in price optimization by giving smaller-than-appropriate discounts to the least price-sensitive of its customers – customers with clean driving records who held multiple policies with Allstate, or who had several decades of driving experience.