News

Allstate Accused of Overcharging Customers

February 10, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 10, 2022—Allstate is being accused of overcharging policyholders, according to Insurance Business Magazine

Court documents recently filed with a California administrative law judge reveal that both the state insurance regulator California Department of Insurance (CDI) and Consumer Watchdog have made the accusation.

The organizations have accused Allstate of engaging in price optimization by giving smaller-than-appropriate discounts to the least price-sensitive of its customers – customers with clean driving records who held multiple policies with Allstate, or who had several decades of driving experience.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

