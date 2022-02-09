Tesla Recalls 817K Vehicles

Feb. 9, 2022—Tesla has issued a recall for 817,000 vehicles, according to a Kelley Blue Book report.

The automaker said their seat belt reminder chimes may not sounder under certain circumstances. The recall is notable mostly for its size. It applies to all Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, along with certain model year 2021-2022 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.

Tesla has already updated software to fix the problem on cars leaving the factory this month and will soon push out a software update to fix it on cars already sold.