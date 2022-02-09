Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

Feb. 9, 2022—Oklahoma body shops recently discussed their struggles to obtain parts with News 9, a local television station.

Saul Bojorquez, who works for his dad at Bojorquez Restoration Body Shop near North Lewis and Independence, said his shop was finally able to repair a truck that first came o them in November.

Another shop told the station it is scheduled out until May because of the high winter demand plus the lack of readily available parts.

"Before the pandemic, we were able to get parts quick,” Bojorquez said. “Now we are seeing some people are like ‘oh this is out of stock, oh this is on back order’ and it's on back order for months."