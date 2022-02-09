MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0222 fb cover no mailing labelDigital EditionOnline Edition

Where Are The Technicians?

5 Keys to Better CSR Interactions

Snap Shop: Valley Collision Draper

Curb Appeal Transformation

Put a Positive Spin on Strategic Planning with SOAR

Zeck: Your Hiring Solution

Numbers: What Training Does the Industry Do?

Cropper: Plan Ahead For Overcapacity

Latest LOR Report Shows Historic Rental Times

Limitless: One Man's Committment to Let the Light In

Your Body Shop Staffers Train All the Time, So Why Aren’t You?

Rains: Reset

News

Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

February 9, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
asdf

Feb. 9, 2022—Oklahoma body shops recently discussed their struggles to obtain parts with News 9, a local television station. 

Saul Bojorquez, who works for his dad at Bojorquez Restoration Body Shop near North Lewis and Independence, said his shop was finally able to repair a truck that first came o them in November. 

Another shop told the station it is scheduled out until May because of the high winter demand plus the lack of readily available parts.

"Before the pandemic, we were able to get parts quick,” Bojorquez said. “Now we are seeing some people are like ‘oh this is out of stock, oh this is on back order’ and it's on back order for months." 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CIECA Hosting Information Privacy Webinar

Tesla Recalls 817K Vehicles

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Body Shops Detail Parts Shortage Struggles

Body Shops See Delays Due To Parts Shortage

S/P2 Careers Now Boasts 40K Resumes to Help Shops Address Tech Shortage

You must login or register in order to post a comment.