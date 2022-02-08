MENU

News

Midwest Repair Associations Create Tradeshow and Conference

February 8, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 8, 2022—A group of state collision repair associations have joined forces to create and host a tradeshow and conference, according to a press release. 

The auto body associations of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and the Iowa Collision Repair Association will host the Midwest Collision Repair Tradeshow and Conference on April 1-2, 2022 in Overland Park, Kansas. 

The Midwest Collision Repair Tradeshow and Conference will feature industry speakers  and workshop presenters, including Mike Anderson of CollisionAdvice and Mark Claypool from Optima Automotive. The tradeshow floor will include companies like Solidus, Axalta, Car-O-Liner, AsTech, Optima Automotive and others.

“We’re very excited to be a part of this  inaugural multi-state trade show presented by five state associations. What better way to show  

how this industry can unite and be much stronger together? “ Brody Simpson, President of  the Kansas Auto Body Association, said in a statement.

