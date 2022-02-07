Massachusetts Right to Repair Decision Coming No Later than March 7

Feb. 7 2022—A decision will be made no later than March 7, 2022 in Massachusetts’ Right to Repair case, Alliance for Automotive Innovation v. Healey.

Judge Douglas Woodlock made the announcement during a hearing on recent filings by the parties, according to a Seyfarth report.

Massachusetts’ Right to Repair law, which was approved by the voters in the 2020 election, has been stuck in litigation as OEMs argue the new law would open up security risks. The law would, beginning with 2022 model vehicles, require any OEM that sells a vehicle in the state “that utilizes a telematics system shall be required to equip such vehicles with an inter-operable, standardized and open access platform across all of the manufacturer’s makes and models.”