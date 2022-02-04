Lawmakers Introduce National Right to Repair Legislation

Feb. 4, 2022—Three U.S. lawmakers introduced two bills this week in an effort to back the Right to Repair movement.

Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-New York) and Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana) on Wednesday introduced the Freedom to Repair Act, which according to a Reuters report would reform copyright law to provide easier access to essential repair documents. Bobby Rush (D-Illinois) on Thursday introduced separate legislation that, if passed, would "ensure vehicle owners and independent repair shops have equal access to repair and maintenance tools as automakers' dealerships."

Rush's bill would require all data, access to telematics and other data systems, tools and other equipment to be made available for the automotive aftermarket. The bills are the latest development of a larger effort from the Biden administration's commitment to Right to Repair. The FTC in July voted to prioritize working through the Right to Repair issue.

Per the report, Rush said his bill would "end manufacturers’ monopoly on vehicle repair and maintenance and allow Americans the freedom to choose where to repair their vehicles."