ProColor Collision Adds Two More Locations

February 3, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 3, 2022—ProColor Collision has officially launched two new shops in Sacramento, Calif., according to a company press release. 

The locations are owned and operated by Tony Buryakov, and were formerly Collision Express Centers. 

“ProColor Collision continues to make a positive impact with the addition of passionate franchise owner, Tony, who has the drive to propel ProColor Collision’s reputation in the US market,” Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s General Manager for Western United States, said in a statement. “Tony understands the value of integrity, quality and superior customer service, and along with his team, will do an exceptional job representing ProColor Collision.”

ProColor Collision currently has 10 locations in California. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

