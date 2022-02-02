PPG Launches New Primer Surfacer

Feb. 2, 2022—PPG has launched a new primer surfacer, Envirobase ECP35 2.1 VOC High Production Surfacer.

Developed for use with the PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne system, the product requires two to three minutes of flash time between coats, according to the press release. It is ready to sand after one hour of drying and force drying takes 15 minutes.

“Our latest advanced primer surfacer offers a dry film build of 1.5-2.0 mils per coat, easy sandability and quick-dry efficiency—all of which contribute to excellent throughput performance and reduced cycle times,” Nicole Sinclair, PPG brand manager for collision and automotive refinish, said in a statement.