ABRA Opens Another Midwest Location

Feb. 2, 2022—ABRA Auto Body Repair of America has acquired another shop in the Midwest.

After opening new shops in back-to-back weeks in North and South Dakota, the company has announced the latest opening, ABRA Brookings, in Brookings, S.D.

Formerly known as Mr. V’s Professional Body Shop, this facility and team have been a part of the Brookings community for over 20 years.

“We have an incredible team in Brookings, managed by the talented Kyle Lobien,” says Doug Sharp, co-owner, ABRA Brookings. “As an owner of another South Dakota facility, I know how important it is to have an expert team supporting the community we serve, and we are all excited to showcase the professional repair capabilities or ABRA Brookings.”

ABRA Brookings is a 12,000 square foot facility.