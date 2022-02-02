This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Feb. 2, 2021—General Motors announces a $7 billion investment in four Michigan EV facilities, the IIHS is set to unveil new safety ratings for autonomous systems in vehicles, and Kia switches off wireless telematic systems in new vehicles sold in Massachusetts. Digital Multimedia Editor Noah Brown gives a recap of the headlines from this past week's news in the latest edition of the ADAPT News Roundup.









