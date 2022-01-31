MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News

OSHA Officially Withdraws Vaccine Mandate

January 31, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
vaccine

Jan. 31, 2022—The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is officially withdrawing the vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard that required businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or submit weekly negative tests, the organization announced on Tuesday. 

The move comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that OSHA had exceeded its authority in issuing the emergency temporary standard. 

Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule. The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.

The Biden administration is ending its legal battle over the mandate — at least for now. OSHA will ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit to dismiss all cases related to the mandate, according to a Labor Department spokesperson. 

OSHA strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CREF Receives its Largest Donation Ever

ProColor Collision Adds 10th Location

Related Articles

Court Reinstates Biden's Vaccine Mandate

US Court Puts Hold on Vaccine Mandate

Supreme Court Blocks Vaccine Mandate

You must login or register in order to post a comment.