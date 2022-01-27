MENU

News

Axalta Makes New Sustainability Commitments

January 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 27, 2022—Axalta has committed to a reduction of 50 percent of certain greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2040. 

"Today, we are coupling our commitment to technology, innovation and people first with our commitment to building a more sustainable future," Robert Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta, said in a statement. "Our new goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 enables us to lead our industry by example and to inspire our customers as we work to ensure the long-term well-being of our planet, our partners and our business."

In addition, the company has made 10 new sustainability commitments for 2030. Key among these is the commitment to produce sustainability benefits from 80 percent of Axalta's new product developments.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

