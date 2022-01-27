MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires Shops in Florida and Colorado

January 27, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Crash Champs

Jan. 27, 2022—Crash Champions has announced acquisitions in Florida and Colorado. 

On Tuesday, the company acquired Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located in Tampa, Fla. Crash Champions now has 29 locations in 2019. Despite having stores in Florida for less than a year, the state is now Crash Champions’ second largest market. 

Then on Wednesday, the company officially acquired a shop in Colorado Springs owned by industry veteran Dave Beem. Formerly Beem’s Collision, the shop was briefly a Fix Auto location and will now become part of the Crash Champions’ brand. 

“Having established ourselves in the Denver market, it was only natural for us to look at expansion further south into Colorado Springs, and Dave Beem’s shop stood out for its emphasis on quality and its reputation in the community,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Their focus on operational excellence and enhanced service has been a recipe for highly satisfied customers, and I am pleased to welcome their team of skilled professionals and certified technicians to the Crash Champions team.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Axalta Makes New Sustainability Commitments

Survey: 71 Percent of Businesses Saw Drop in Revenue Due to Omicron

Recommended Products

2013 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires Another Florida Location

Crash Champions Acquires Small Florida MSO

Crash Champions Acquires 4 Shops

You must login or register in order to post a comment.