Crash Champions Acquires Shops in Florida and Colorado

Jan. 27, 2022—Crash Champions has announced acquisitions in Florida and Colorado.

On Tuesday, the company acquired Salemi’s Body Shop, a single shop located in Tampa, Fla. Crash Champions now has 29 locations in 2019. Despite having stores in Florida for less than a year, the state is now Crash Champions’ second largest market.

Then on Wednesday, the company officially acquired a shop in Colorado Springs owned by industry veteran Dave Beem. Formerly Beem’s Collision, the shop was briefly a Fix Auto location and will now become part of the Crash Champions’ brand.

“Having established ourselves in the Denver market, it was only natural for us to look at expansion further south into Colorado Springs, and Dave Beem’s shop stood out for its emphasis on quality and its reputation in the community,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Their focus on operational excellence and enhanced service has been a recipe for highly satisfied customers, and I am pleased to welcome their team of skilled professionals and certified technicians to the Crash Champions team.”