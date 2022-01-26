MENU

News

Kia Turning Off Telematic Data to Comply With Right to Repair Law

January 26, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 25, 2022—Kia has switched off its wireless telematic data systems of its new cars sold in Massachusetts, as a way to comply with the state’s right-to-repair law, the Boston Globe reported. 

Kia is following the example of Subaru, which adopted a similar strategy last year. It’s unclear when Kia adopted its policy, but an October 2021 press release from the company warned that the wireless feature, called Kia Connect, “may currently be unavailable for Model Year 2022 and newer vehicles sold or purchased in Massachusetts.”

“The new law requires that 2022 and newer vehicles that utilize a telematics system be equipped with an inter-operable, standardized and open access platform, but such a platform does not currently exist in the market, thus making compliance impossible,” a statement from Kia reads.

