Tesla Insurance Expands into 2 More States

Jan. 25, 2022—Tesla has announced it has expanded its insurance business to Arizona and Ohio, Electrek reported.

Tesla insurance is now available in five states with Arizona and Ohio joining Illinois, Texas and California.

In October, CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is aiming to be “in most states” by the end of 2022.

The automaker says that it expects those deemed “average” drivers based on their safety score should save 20 percent to 40 percent on their premium compared to competitors.

In a review of some quotes compared the existing premiums for Tesla drivers, it was “hit or miss” on whether Tesla’s product was cheaper or not, the report said, adding there seems to be a bigger difference for those who already had a high premium based on age and gender, which Tesla insists it is not using in its own premium calculations, unlike other insurance companies.