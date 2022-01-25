Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Enters 19th State

Jan. 25, 2022—Crash Champions has entered the New Hampshire market with the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers.

Gate City Collision centers has three locations throughout the state. Crash Champions now has locations in 19 states. It continues to build out its presence in the east coast, with locations now in New Hampshire, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington D.C.

“It is always exciting to introduce a new market to the Crash Champions brand, and with Gate City Collision we have a great opportunity to plant our flag in New Hampshire and the broader New England region by acquiring a respected operation with a long history in the community and a track record of excellence,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Having been named the Best Auto Collision Repair Shop in Greater Nashua for 10 years in a row, Gate City Collision has clearly set the bar for top-tier customer service and collision repair, and Crash Champions looks forward to continuing that legacy of service for the residents of Southern New Hampshire.”

Gate City Collision’s vice president of Operations Brenton Piekarski is staying on with Crash Champions as the Northeast Director of Operations.