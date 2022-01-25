MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

0122 coverDigital EditionOnline Edition

My Brightest Idea

Why Do Customers Come Back?

Snap Shop: Ronald’s Auto Body

Add-On Services Add to Customer Base

Making the Most of Your Mapping Process

Zeck: Leave It Behind

Boggs: Rethinking History

5 Must-Read Leadership Books for Shop Owners

Morris: Stick to It!

Rains: Less = More

Cropper: Shore Up Your Finances

News MSO News

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Enters 19th State

January 25, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
Crash Champions

Jan. 25, 2022—Crash Champions has entered the New Hampshire market with the acquisition of Gate City Collision Centers. 

Gate City Collision centers has three locations throughout the state. Crash Champions now has locations in 19 states. It continues to build out its presence in the east coast, with locations now in New Hampshire, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Washington D.C.

“It is always exciting to introduce a new market to the Crash Champions brand, and with Gate City Collision we have a great opportunity to plant our flag in New Hampshire and the broader New England region by acquiring a respected operation with a long history in the community and a track record of excellence,” Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, said in a statement. “Having been named the Best Auto Collision Repair Shop in Greater Nashua for 10 years in a row, Gate City Collision has clearly set the bar for top-tier customer service and collision repair, and Crash Champions looks forward to continuing that legacy of service for the residents of Southern New Hampshire.”

Gate City Collision’s vice president of Operations Brenton Piekarski is staying on with Crash Champions as the Northeast Director of Operations.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Study: Americans Want EVs With 500 Miles of Range

Tesla Insurance Expands into 2 More States

Recommended Products

2017 FenderBender Tech and Tools Survey: Complete Report

2016 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Crash Champions Acquires MSO, Wisconsin Shop

Crash Champions Acquires Small Florida MSO

Crash Champions Acquires Another Florida Location

You must login or register in order to post a comment.