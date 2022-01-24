MENU

News

State Farm Planning to Hire 3,000 New Employees

January 24, 2022
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Jan. 24, 2022—State Farm has plans to hire more than 3,000 full and part time employees, the company announced last week. 

The insurer is seeking applicants for claims, customer service, sales and underwriting. They are offering the positions in hybrid and in-office capacities. 

“Following a record breaking year of growth and approaching 100 years of service, insurance giant State Farm shows no signs of slowing down. It has never been a better time to consider a new full-time career or supplement an existing job with a part-time position at State Farm,” the company said in a statement. 

