ProColor Collision Acquires California Location

Jan. 24, 2022—ProColor Collision has added a new location in Montclair, Cali.

Formerly known as Montclair Auto Collision, ProColor Collision Montclair is a full-service auto body collision repair center.

“ProColor Collision continues to illustrate tremendous growth with new franchise owner, Carlos, who has the undeniable talent to take the aftermarket industry forward,” Peter Polito, ProColor Collision’s General Manager for Western United States, said in a statement. “Carlos’ commitment to service and quality, and his deep industry knowledge will propel ProColor Collision Montclair to a rewarding future in the aftermarket industry.”